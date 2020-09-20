Franklin County Hunger Task Force gears up to help families in need

CONWAY, Mass. (WWLP) – A Task Force for Franklin County families in need is gearing up for a full week of helping thousands of their neighbors from going hungry.

For fifteen consecutive years, the formula included the “Fill the Belly” bus collecting food for local families in need.

But there is no bus during this year’s anti-hunger effort which began Sunday and will extend all week.

Instead, the Franklin County Hunger Task Force is mobilizing people with ideas that include learning about hunger and reach out to local food programs.

Franklin County Hunger Task Force Co-Chair, Mary McClintock told 22News that the task force is committed to helping families without nourishing foods that often go unaccounted for.

“Why we’re doing that is that almost 10,000 of our neighbors don’t have enough nourishing food, that’s one in five kids,” said McClintock.

To stay on top of this drive to end hunger in Franklin County, you can head over to the Franklin County Food Programs website.

We’ll keep you informed on how to make contact and offer suggestions on how the Task Force can meet their goals. The plea for action that you can take will continue through next Saturday.