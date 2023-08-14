TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – A local legend in boxing is being inducted into the International Women’s Boxing Hall of Fame in Las Vegas Nevada this October.

Sonya Lamonakis, a native of Turner Falls, started her boxing career in Springfield. She was an alum at Springfield College and American International College before moving to New York to further her career.

Sonya has won many championships and has continued as an educator for students during her career. She goes on to her 24th year as an educator for 7th grade math.