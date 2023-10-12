GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now nearing peak foliage as the weekend approaches and for many businesses in western Massachusetts, this is their busy season.

According to the Fall Foliage Report, most of western Massachusetts is now seeing ‘low color’ but the more north and higher elevations you go, there are locations seeing moderate or high color.

October is known for its fall foliage but so far this year, the fall colors haven’t been as vibrant as usual and it’s been because of the wet summer we saw and the warmer conditions we have been seeing. The colorful aesthetic typically increases tourism to Franklin County every year and for businesses like Brad’s Place in Greenfield they say this season is usually one of their busiest.

“Usually we do have more business the week after Indigenous people’s day but this week has not been as busy as it has been in the past and we think it’s because the foliage is not as vibrant,” said Sarah Devine, whose family owns Brad’s Place in Greenfield.

Brad’s Place told 22News it’s still been busy but that they usually see around 30 percent more business than usual during the fall foliage season. The fall foliage is expected to peak between October 15th through the 30th up and down the Pioneer Valley.