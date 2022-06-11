GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Following the raising of the Pride flag over the Greenfield Town Common, the Franklin County Pride Parade returned to its pre-pandemic participation.

Hundreds took part in the parade that began at Greenfield Middle School on Saturday. The parade worked its way across town to Energy Park where participants rallied and celebrated the theme of “Proud To Be.”

Veteran pride parade-goers told 22News they were delighted with the turnout.

“My favorite thing is how much it’s grown and the support that we have from the business community, from the community that surrounds us out there, and the great display of love and equality,” said Pam Bridgewater.

State Senator Jo Comerford spoke at Saturday’s Energy Park rally. The Franklin County Pride committee issued a statement that hopes turnout became a reality, showing that people are thriving and indeed are “Proud To Be.”