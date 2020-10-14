Franklin County receives $1M in federal grants to keep fighting opioid epidemic

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The opioid epidemic is still a key issue facing western Massachusetts.

Now, a new response team is being formed in Franklin County, all thanks to a one-million-dollar federal grant. This is the first rapid response team of its kind in the county and they hope the task force will save lives.

“This is about survival,” said Franklin County Sheriff Christopher Donelan.

Combatting the opioid epidemic in Franklin County is now getting support from the Department of Health and Human Services for Substance abuse treatment. The new 24/7 overdose rapid response team is called CONNECT.

CONNECT stands for Community Opportunity Network Navigation Exploration and Connection Team.

Sheriff Donelan added, “When somebody survives an overdose, they need immediate and dramatic after care and this helps us connect them to that care.”

Care that has been harder to provide during a pandemic. The Northwestern District Attorney David Sullivan says in the first few month of this year, opioid related overdoses were up 15 percent from what they were last year.

Rep. James McGovern told 22News, “We have two pandemics going on the coronavirus the issue of overdoses. That hasn’t gone away because of the pandemic. This million dollars is going to save a lot of lives in this community.”

Sheriff Donelan said what makes CONNECT different is it takes an evidence-based approach, “Some other places have done it with a law safety model, we’re using a public health model. We’re going to have trained clinician trained people reaching out to these families connecting them services.”

This is a two-year grant, if all goes well, CONNECT could be up for another million-dollar grant to combat the opioid crisis.