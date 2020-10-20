Franklin County reports strong month for real estate market in September

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley reported another strong month for the local real estate market in September.

The owner of Fitzgerald Real Estate says in the 35 years that she’s been in the business, she has never seen this much of a boost in the high-end market. And that jump, owner Corinne Fitzgerald, attributes to people leaving the city life behind for the lifestyle that Franklin County has to offer.

She says 30 homes were sold for over 400,000 in Franklin County last month, compared to 15 in September of last year.

But in a phone interview 22News, she says if you’re planning on selling your home and buying another one, you could run into problems. That’s because supplies are low across the valley.

“We only have a 1.6-month supply of homes for sale in the whole valley,” said Fitzgerald. “Meaning that in 1.6 months all the houses would sell. Franklin county we only have 2.3 a balanced market is between 6 and 8.”

She also says the number of days houses are on the market has dropped to just 38 days compared to last year. In a balanced market, homes can sell between 60 and 90 days.

Fitzgerald says this has been the most active the housing market has been in years, but keep in mind the market is always changing.