GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone is trying their luck to see if their ticket is the lucky winner of the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots. 22News ventured up to Greenfield to see if residents were feeling lucky enough to make an attempt at winning the big payout.

Right now the Mega Millions jackpot is up to 410 million dollars from Friday’s drawing and

and the Powerball jackpot is up to 378 million dollars for Saturday night’s drawing.

22News spoke with some Greenfield students about what they would do if they won this major jackpot.

“I would probably buy a house for my family, because they are struggling right now. And I’d also buy stuff for our band because we really, really need it. Then I would give the rest to making an easier, more accessible work for people that can’t afford it,” said April Rooney Adams.

Saturday night’s Powerball will be the the 28th since the jackpot was last hit on August 3rd. It will also be the game’s largest jackpot since April 27th.