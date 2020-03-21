Franklin County residents hoping age-restricted supermarket hours help ease store tensions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The weekend is often a popular time for people to go grocery shopping. But since the coronavirus pandemic, store operations have looked a little different.

Supermarkets around western Massachusetts are implementing special hours and limiting the amount of people that can come into stores.

“It’s kind of scary. I just hope it ends soon and we can go back to our normal lives,” Charlemont resident, Paul DiNicolantonio told 22News.

Many local supermarkets and regional store chains have started to implement special store hours for those who are 60-years-old and older or have a compromised immune system. Some local residents are taking it upon themselves to regulate their shopping habits as well.

“My rule is don’t take the last thing of anything because you want to be mindful of your neighbors. Then also really making sure we aren’t also being in a panic state all the time because if things get worse, we’re going to need to share,” Greenfield resident, Samantha Wood told 22News.

Bigger wholesale stores such as Costco have started to limit the amount of people in their stores in order to enforce social distancing.