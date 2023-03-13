GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Grocery stores will likely be very busy as people try to stock up on what they need before the snow starts to fall.

Foster’s Supermarket had customers walking in their doors all day Monday in preparation for what’s to come. It’s common to head to the store to pick up a shovel and salt before we see snow but also some fresh food, especially if you can’t get out of your house.

Even though most people shouldn’t be stuck at home with this snowstorm, for those who live in more rural elevated areas, it was a necessity to make a trip to get some food before the storm.

“It’s a storm it’s New England we haven’t had a big one yet this year really and I had it in the back of my head so I got some of the things that I know that I’m out of and am gonna need,” said Al Harris of Shelburne Falls.

It’s not just a cliché that leading up to a snowstorm people rush to the supermarket to get some bread, milk, and toilet paper! Foster’s Supermarket told 22News that for a non-holiday, the day before a snowstorm is usually their busiest days of the year.