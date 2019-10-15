Franklin County School holds Women of Tomorrow Forum

Turners Falls, Mass. (WWLP)- Dozens of girls at Franklin County Technical High School put down their pens and pencils and picked up hammers and screwdrivers during the Trades Women of Tomorrow Forum Tuesday morning.

Multiple women represented jobs in carpentry, plumbing and electrical spoke with female students about careers in the construction industry.

The freshman students are currently in the exploratory program to decide which trade they would like to pursue throughout their four years of high school.

“We expose all students to different areas they might not consider, this is certainly one area. As the ladies were talking on the panel earlier what they have experienced in their professional careers…I think it’s good for the young ladies to hear these messages.”

According to The U.S. Department of Labor, more than 7 million jobs in the construction industry need to be filled by 2024.

One freshman that looks to pursue those jobs is Samantha Peila, a young woman who isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty.

“I’m not one to sit in an office and do that all day long I like to be outside working in the cold, an office job isn’t really my thing,” Peila said.

West added, “As they continue in the exploratory program, I want them to view it with a different lens. I want them to go into the shops and find something exciting they may not have considered before because it was a male-dominated field.”