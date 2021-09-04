Franklin county sees multiple soapbox events for Saturday

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Across Franklin County, children and their handy parents are participating in Soapbox car builds this Saturday.

In Greenfield, children and their parents can join: Ben Mailloux of Half Pint Homes, Ben Goldsher of Hawks and Reed, and Mik Muller of Northeast Soapbox as they finish a build they have been working on for the upcoming soapbox races. Attendees can also expect help and advice on their Soapbox cars.

The event in Greenfield will be held at the Half Pint Homes parking lot behind Greenfield City Hall from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m.

Over the town line in Turners Falls from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Peter Chilton of Nova Motorcycles and Mik Muller are hosting a separate Soapbox build event. Shaved ice will be available for purchase along with free advice and some assistance with attendees’ builds. The event is located at Nova Motorcycles on 2nd Street in Turners Falls.

Those interested in attending either event can find all related forms online.

Both events will also offer some bike parts and spare lumber to assist in builds, Attendees are encouraged to bring their own tools to the build parties. An atmosphere of “camaraderie and engineering craftsmanship” can be expected at both events.