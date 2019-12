BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own Sunday.

The Belchertown Police K9 Unit posted on their Facebook page Sunday of the passing of K9 Drago.

Drago was a long time partner to Captain Scott Waldron of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. He is remembered as being a fun dog to train with and having a big personality.

Belchertown Police, Gill Police and Erving Police paid their respects to Drago for his many years of service.