Franklin County small businesses eligible for new COVID-19 grant

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Business with five or fewer employees in Franklin County are now eligible for up to $10,000 in new COVID-19 assistance grant program.

Twenty-five Franklin County communities are receiving a federal grant to create a program to help small businesses in Franklin county. The areas secured $690,000 of federal money to create an assistance program for micro-enterprise businesses hard hit during the pandemic.

“We know that when we first put out the call that we were going to be doing this, we immediately had a large response,” Greenfield Economic Development Director told 22News.

The Regional Microenterprise Assistance Program is for small businesses that have suffered negative economic impacts from the required shutdown by Governor Charlie Baker’s COVID-19 state of emergency.

The program is for micro-enterprises, which are businesses that have five or fewer employees including the owner. Grants up to $10,000 are available to cover documented business losses due to the shutdown that isn’t covered by other funding programs.

“Many of our smallest businesses aren’t connected with our support services yet. So we’re hoping that his incentive of grant money tied with some technical assistance will get them both some cash but also connected to the other resources,” Adams continued.

Businesses must have been established before January 1, 2019, have annual sales of more than $20,000, and must be a for-profit business physically in Franklin County. Businesses interested in getting grant money can contact the Greenfield Economic Development Department.