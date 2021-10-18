Franklin County Technical School unveils pavilion built by students

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Carpentry students from the Franklin County Technical School dedicated a new pavilion at the Swift River School as part of a unveiling ceremony.

According to the news release, the event served as an official unveiling of the pavilion, which was completed at the end of the last school year. Students at the Swift River School have been using the pavilion since the start of this school year for a variety of recreational and educational purposes.

Students worked on multiple construction trailers at the job site from last April through June under the supervision of instructor Mike Nobrega.

“We try to make these projects as close to a real-world job site as possible to give students a feel for what this type of work is really like,” Nobrega said. “They were on site for four hours per day, and were grouped into construction crews with a rotating list of crew leaders. Students learn safety techniques, technical trade skills, and employability skills such as communication, teamwork, time management, and more.”

Bianca Serell, a student who attended Swift River School as a student said the project was a great way to give back to the community and make something that can be enjoyed for years to come.

“This was my first big construction project, and we learned all about construction but also about teamwork and managing resources,” Serrell said. “It’s something we just couldn’t have learned about in a classroom setting.”

