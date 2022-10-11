GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The results of the 20th annual survey of middle and high school students in Franklin County and the North Quabbin Region are out, focusing on mental health outside of the classroom.

Nearly 1,600 students from nine public schools participated last spring adding information to the constant change in teen life. Students from 8th, 10th and 12th grade took the survey which asks a variety of anonymous questions about their time outside of school.

This year included a prevention needs assessment with mental health, protective factors and local supports at the forefront of the questionnaire. Results vary every single year but with updated information communities that care is able to evaluate the data and better understand how to assist teens.

“To help inform us and what we’re paying attention to and these things will help us what supports to provide for the community,” said Nicholas Hathaway, Evaluation Coordinator for Partnership for Youth.

The survey shows that substance and alcohol abuse are on the decline but the same can’t be said for mental health which is something that needs to be addressed for teenagers here in Franklin County.