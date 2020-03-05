Franklin County towns voted for Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Joe Biden may have won the Massachusetts Democratic primary, but it was Bernie Sanders who came out on top in Franklin County.

Many people we spoke to say they’re very surprised that Senator Sanders did not win Massachusetts. On Super Tuesday, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders won almost every city and town in Franklin County but did not win the state overall. Some supporters are shocked.

“I’m really surprised, especially in Massachusetts. I guess I expected Elizabeth Warren to do a little better and I know Bernie Sanders seemed really high energy in our state,” said Kelly Burek, a Bernardston resident.

“I’m pretty upset, to be honest. I think a lot of us didn’t see this coming to Massachusetts. We thought it was going to be Warren if anyone. We didn’t think Biden was going to win,” said Izaac Hecht, a Greenfield resident

According to preliminary results from Franklin County, 7,036 people voted for Sanders. That’s compared to state winner, Joe Biden, who got 3,853 votes. The results in Franklin County for Sanders are on par with previous primary elections.

In 2016 he beat Hillary Clinton with more than 70 percent of the Democratic votes. Sanders supporters say what’s next for them is focusing on states that haven’t had their primaries.

“People are making phone calls for Bernie, donating, trying to still stay positive. Talk to their friends and family in other states and kind of just keep fighting,” said Hecht.

Biden won Massachusetts overall with 34 percent of the vote, Sanders followed behind with 27 percent.