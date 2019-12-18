Franklin County toy drive low on toys before the holidays

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Six years ago a Greenfield resident started a holiday toy drive after noticing a need in Franklin County.

When Heather Taylor first started the toy drive, she served 20 children. In 2018, her toy drive gave gifts to around 352 children.

She started the toy drive as a way to prevent children from having the same type of Christmas she sometimes had as a child due to her father’s alcohol and drug issues.

“He chose some things in his life that weren’t the best choices. My brother, myself and my sister often didn’t ave anything under our Christmas tree. I never want another child to wake up and feel like the magic of Christmas has been taken away from them,” Taylor told 22News.

Children ages zero to 17 can receive toys. The number of toys a child can get depends on how many donations the drive receives.

She is planning on having a Friday and Saturday pick-up this year in Greenfield but may only be able to do Friday due to the low number of toys they’ve received so far.

Distribution will be from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the 20th at Faith Church on Silver Street in Greenfield. If the drive receives enough toys, also the 21st at the same time.

People can donate new and used toys at the Greenfield Fire Department. She recommends anyone donating toys on Thursday or Friday to deliver them directly to Faith Church.

She is also collecting and distributing toys in Athol. Drop-off for toys in Athol is at Athol Fire Department. Distribution in Athol will be at North Quabbin Recovery Center in Athol on December 23rd from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.