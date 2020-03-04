1  of  3
Watch Live
Blog: The latest on Super Tuesday and the Democratic presidential primary NBC Super Tuesday Primary Elections Results 8PM: 22News Digital Only LIVE Super Tuesday election commentary

Franklin County voters motivated by health care, environment, immigration this election

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters all over Franklin County are taking to the polls to cast their votes in the presidential primary. 

22News went back and forth to Greenfield High School where residents have been voting all day long, the high school is the only location where people can vote in Greenfield. 

Franklin County is the closest area in western Massachusetts to Vermont, who is also having its primary. Many people participated in early voting but if you voted for a candidate who has since dropped out such as senator Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg, you cannot vote again.  

We spoke to voters about issues that are motivating them to go to the polls and they said, health care, the environment, and immigration. 

“One of the biggest issues is social security, retirement, and Medicare,” said Deborah Carliell, a Greenfield resident. “Also, mental health, mental health is a super great issue. I belong to Green River clubhouse and they deal with mental health issues.” 

Polling at locations around Franklin County are open until 8 p.m. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

More Your Local Election Headquarters

Presidential Candidates | Twitter