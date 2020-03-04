Franklin County voters motivated by health care, environment, immigration this election

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Voters all over Franklin County are taking to the polls to cast their votes in the presidential primary.

22News went back and forth to Greenfield High School where residents have been voting all day long, the high school is the only location where people can vote in Greenfield.

Franklin County is the closest area in western Massachusetts to Vermont, who is also having its primary. Many people participated in early voting but if you voted for a candidate who has since dropped out such as senator Amy Klobuchar or Pete Buttigieg, you cannot vote again.

We spoke to voters about issues that are motivating them to go to the polls and they said, health care, the environment, and immigration.

“One of the biggest issues is social security, retirement, and Medicare,” said Deborah Carliell, a Greenfield resident. “Also, mental health, mental health is a super great issue. I belong to Green River clubhouse and they deal with mental health issues.”

Polling at locations around Franklin County are open until 8 p.m.