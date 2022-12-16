GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One of the areas that were expected to get hit the hardest was Franklin County, but that depends on which part of the county you were in.

This county saw a lot of snow on Friday but you may notice here in Greenfield it’s been a bit more like a slushy mess, and that’s why you have to go out west. In fact, almost as soon as you cross over to Shelburne Falls, that sleet turned into large, wet, flakes.

The DPW was out on the roads keeping up with the wet snow that was making things a bit difficult on the roads. Schools were closed on Friday for the Mohawk Trail Regional Schools, as well as Greenfield Public Schools, but the students are not the only ones celebrating.

Hannah French of Shelburne Falls teaches third and fourth grade and she’s enjoying a day off. “We love having a day. I’ll probably go build some snow sculptures or I like to walk around the village and see it all,” said French.