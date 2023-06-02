GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County’s YMCA has taken a significant step towards meeting the increasing demand for space and programming by acquiring the property of the Zion Korean Church at 463 Main Street in Greenfield.

This strategic purchase, made possible by a generous anonymous donor, provides the YMCA with the potential to expand its services and better serve the community.

(Courtesy of Franklin County YMCA)

Grady Vigneau, CEO of Franklin County YMCA, expressed his enthusiasm about the acquisition, stating, “The purchase of the church property gives the Y a tremendous opportunity to explore the best ways to meet the needs that were identified last year in our 5-year Strategic Plan, as well as what we see and experience every day in our building. The Y’s membership has grown 30 percent in the last year, and while that is awesome, we really need more space.”

The anonymous donor, hailing from a family that holds a deep appreciation for the vital role YMCAs play in communities, recognized the potential of the church property for the YMCA and generously stepped forward to make the purchase possible. Although the donor prefers to remain unidentified, their belief in the Y’s mission and vision is evident.

Jodi Howe, Director of Development, expressed her excitement about the possibilities this acquisition brings, stating, “We are thrilled that the donor believes in the mission and the vision of the Y and stepped forward to make this purchase happen. We are beyond excited for all the possibilities and cannot wait to see how this will enhance our ability to serve the Franklin County community.”

With the acquisition complete, the YMCA is now in the process of selecting an architectural firm to assess the current space and explore various options for the building and property. This acquisition opens up additional avenues for the YMCA to consider as it seeks to fulfill its commitment to the community.

The YMCA’s expansion into the Zion Korean Church property aligns with its ongoing efforts to meet the growing demand for its services. With a brighter future on the horizon, the YMCA is poised to continue positively impacting the lives of Franklin County residents through its expanded facilities and enhanced programming.