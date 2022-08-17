DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was free admission day at Historic Deerfield. They were able to welcome people of all ages for free on Wednesday through a partnership with the Highland Street Foundation.

They expected to see up to 400 visitors, which is four times the amount they normally see on a given day, with plenty of activities scheduled. You could learn all about gardening and how it was done back in the 18th century by the hearth, or learn how spices were used back then, as well as letting children get the chance to play with historically authentic toys and dress the part.

John Davis is the President and CEO of Historic Deerfield. He said by offering a free admission day like this,

it opens the opportunity for everyone to get a glimpse into history, “In the areas that we serve, there are many families for whom a museum admission might be a bit of a struggle. So days like this really do allow us to awaken interest in history for any family.”

Fall is just around the corner and that is Historic Deerfield’s busiest season, with leaf peepers who are also looking for a bit of history.

They’re planning to have historic trade demonstrations, from cooking to shoe and tin making.