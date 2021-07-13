Free farmer’s market coupons for those who qualify

Fresh-picked tomatoes, cucumbers and other summer garden vegetables are displayed for sale at a farmers market in Falls Church, Va., Saturday, Aug. 8, 2015. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A non-profit organization is offering $25 worth of local farmer’s market coupons for those who qualify.

LifePath will be handing out 625 farmer’s market coupon booklets worth $25 each. Those eligible to receive the booklets must be at least 60 years old and earn $23,828 or less as an individual or $32,227 or less as a couple. Those receiving a booklet will need to attest to these requirements before receiving a booklet.

Each booklet contains 10 coupons worth $2.50 each. No cash can be given as change for the coupons so participants are encouraged to bring money when utilizing the booklets. Coupons are only accepted at participating farmer’s markets and farm stands, check with each vendor before committing to a purchase.

Booklets are available at the following locations and at the dates and times listed: