DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Deerfield Board of Health will be offering free Flu & COVID-19 vaccines to everyone in the public and our local communities on Saturday.

As part of the Flu & COVID-19 Vaccine Equity Initiative, the drive-thru clinic will offer Flu shots, for ages three and up, and the Pfizer and Moderna new Bivalent boosters for ages 12 and up.

The clinic will be on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Deerfield DPW Garage in South Deerfield. You can sign up ahead of time online, but walk-ins are also accepted. Upon arrival, make sure to bring your health insurance card and completed VAR forms.