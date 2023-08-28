GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A grant was awarded to the City of Greenfield to enhance digital literacy for older adults.

The Greenfield Council on Aging’s “Tech Savvy Seniors” project was funded with $99,773 by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Elder Affairs. The money will be used to purchase 50 iPad tablets with keyboard and trackpad attachments.

Forty participants of the Tech Savvy Seniors program will learn essential computer skills and terminology, including assistance with hardware, software, social media use, internet browsing, privacy/cybersecurity and other digital literacy topics.

Applications for those who are 60 years or older will be available starting September 12th at the senior center. The remaining 10 iPads will be available to seniors who visit the Greenfield Senior Center at the John Zon Community Center.

“Tech Savvy Seniors is a long-time goal coming to fruition,” said Council on Aging Director Hope Macary. “I’ve been keenly interested in technology since attending nursing school at GCC, where I gained tech skills and then served as a computer tutor as an adult learner. I’m thrilled to be partnering with my alma mater on this project to help bridge the digital divide by providing devices and ongoing educational support to our seniors.”

The free informational workshops will be provided through Greenfield Community College.

“Over the past several years I have become increasingly aware of the difference that digital literacy skills can make in the quality of life for older adults,” said Greenfield Community College Associate Dean of Community Engagement Judy Raper. “I am thrilled that we will be able to enhance our current offerings to increase support for this population around navigating technology. Part of the role of technology is developing the capacity to connect. For many older adults, this is essential to their well-being, and this grant will help us support them in developing the necessary skills to do so.”