Free knitted hats, scarves and more available on Greenfield Common

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Hats, scarves, and mittens all can be found across downtown Greenfield. It’s called the Scarf Project.

Sandra from Turners Falls has loved knitting for a long time but about four years ago, she decided to turn her hobby into a chance to give back, and now it’s so much more than that. Dozens of scarves, hats, mittens and even teddy bears were placed around Court Square in Greenfield, the vast majority handmade. All there for people to take what they need.

Sandra said this all started with just 25 scarves that she put on the common. Now, about 100 people are helping her out and helping community members in need at the same time.

Sandra Cross who is the founder of The Scarf Project told 22News, “If you can’t do big things, do something small in a big way, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Sandra made 80 scarves this year, just shy of her goal of 100. The Scarf Project has a Facebook account to keep community members up to date on the mission.