GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning last weekend and all throughout the summer, the Greenfield Garden Cinema will offer a free movie each Saturday.

Free Summer Movie Camp is scheduled from June 10th through August 26th the Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing a movie at 10 a.m. Ten movies have been selected in honor of the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.

June 10: TNMT (2007) June 17: The LEGO Batman Movie (2017) June 24: Small Foot (2018) July 1: DC League of Super-Pets (2022) July 8: The Witches (1990) July 15: Free Willy (1993) July 22: The Ant Bully (2006) July 29: Tom & Jerry (2021) August 5: The NeverEnding Story (1984) August 12: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory August 19: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019) August 26: Scoob! (2020)

The movies are free for children of all ages and their parents or guardians.