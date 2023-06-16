GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning last weekend and all throughout the summer, the Greenfield Garden Cinema will offer a free movie each Saturday.
Free Summer Movie Camp is scheduled from June 10th through August 26th the Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing a movie at 10 a.m. Ten movies have been selected in honor of the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.
- June 10: TNMT (2007)
- June 17: The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
- June 24: Small Foot (2018)
- July 1: DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
- July 8: The Witches (1990)
- July 15: Free Willy (1993)
- July 22: The Ant Bully (2006)
- July 29: Tom & Jerry (2021)
- August 5: The NeverEnding Story (1984)
- August 12: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
- August 19: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
- August 26: Scoob! (2020)
The movies are free for children of all ages and their parents or guardians.