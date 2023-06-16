GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Beginning last weekend and all throughout the summer, the Greenfield Garden Cinema will offer a free movie each Saturday.

Free Summer Movie Camp is scheduled from June 10th through August 26th the Greenfield Garden Cinema is showing a movie at 10 a.m. Ten movies have been selected in honor of the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros.

  1. June 10:  TNMT (2007)
  2. June 17: The LEGO Batman Movie (2017)
  3. June 24: Small Foot (2018)
  4. July 1: DC League of Super-Pets (2022)
  5. July 8: The Witches (1990)
  6. July 15: Free Willy (1993)
  7. July 22: The Ant Bully (2006)
  8. July 29: Tom & Jerry (2021)
  9. August 5: The NeverEnding Story (1984)
  10. August 12: Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
  11. August 19: Pokemon Detective Pikachu (2019)
  12. August 26: Scoob! (2020)

The movies are free for children of all ages and their parents or guardians.