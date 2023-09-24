TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northeast Unity Car Show will be in downtown Turners Falls on Sunday with 200 vintage cars.

According to a news release from Northeast Unity Car Show, this car show will have 200 vintage and custom VAG (Volkswagon/Audi) cars parked by the public on First Street from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There will be prizes for Best in Show, Best Air Cooled, Best Euro, Best Lady’s Car, and more. Food will also be available at 11:00 a.m. from Holyoke Hummus Company, El Sotano Tacos, Victoria Coffee Co., and Nice Snack Parlor will be serving up their signature shaved ice and other treats.

This event is free and open to the public and will take place rain or shine. If two-wheel vehicles are more your speed, vintage, and custom motorcycles will be on display at Nova Motorcycles.