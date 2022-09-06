GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Road construction during the Franklin County Fair may create some difficulties for visitors, so the Fair has come up with a solution.

Free parking and shuttle buses will be available on Saturday and Sunday, September 10 & 11.

Pick-up locations are located at the Greenfield Parking Garage and the old Court House (Phoenix) parking lot on Munson Street. The shuttle will run continuously from 10am-10pm both days.

The 173rd Franklin County Fair runs Thursday, September 8 through Sunday, September 11th. For more information about times, admission prices, and a schedule of events, go to the Fair’s website.