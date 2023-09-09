GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Olive Street Parking Garage is providing free parking for the 174th Franklin County Fair this weekend.

The fair opened on Thursday and continues to run through Sunday with a demolition derby, rides and farm animals from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.. The Olive Street Parking Garage will be free to help accommodate the additional traffic in the city.

Free shuttle services beginning at 10 a.m. will be provided from the parking garage to the fairgrounds.