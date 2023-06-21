GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Green River Festival comes to Franklin County in just two days and organizers are working hard on last minute preparations.

On Friday at 3 p.m., gates will open for the 37th annual Green River Festival and around 6,000 people per day will be coming to Greenfield at the Franklin County Fairgrounds for what the the Green River Festival lineup has in store this year. This music festival is over three decades old and according to the event’s director, the lineup of bands, activities, and food gets better every single year.

“We have over 50 bands performing on four stages and we have the best food vendors in the region, we have kid activities, we have parades, we have BMX bikers, but the main focus on the festival is music,” said Production Director Peter Hamelin.

The large expected crowds have already sold out much of the on-site parking and so the City of Greenfield is providing free parking and shuttle service to and from the venue. Parking will be free throughout downtown and in the Olive Street Garage starting at 1 p.m. on Friday and regular parking conditions will be restored on Monday at 8 a.m.

Hamelin says bands from all over the country will be performing and attracting music fans and families for this weekend, “Like Little Feat and the Wood Brothers and St. Paul and the Broken Bones. So these bands are touring all over the world that are coming here, so it’s really focused on music but also that celebratory vibe of The Big E, where it’s like families and friends and people camping and food.”

Gates will open earlier on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. with music beginning at noon.