Free parking in Greenfield municipal lots for holiday season

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is offering free parking in municipal lots from Thursday, November 25 through Sunday, December 26.

Mayor Wedegartner said, “I hope free holiday parking in our municipal parking lots gets everyone downtown for some holiday shopping. Our vintage shops, bookstores, clothing shops, and more can certainly provide inspiration for many shoppers. In addition, gift certificates from shops, restaurants, and salons make great gifts. Other special events are shaping up, especially geared to holiday shopping, such as Shop Local Saturday and our annual tree lighting ceremony on November 27 followed by Jinglefest and a pop-up market at the Pushkin Gallery in early December, all thanks to the efforts of the Greenfield Business Association.”

Permits are still required for permit-only spaces, and metered on-street parking requires a fee during this time, as does the parking garage.