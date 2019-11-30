Free parking in Greenfield to make holiday shopping easier

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Free parking has always encouraged shoppers to come to downtown Greenfield during the holiday season.

Whether families were headed for the retirement sale at Wilson’s Department Store, or to do their shopping at one of the many other stores lining Main Street.

Families appreciate the free parking.

“We’ve got a large family, I have four daughters and sometimes finding parking that’s free and close is difficult in some of the surrounding areas,” said Nate May Erving. “But coming to Greenfield It’s been a really excellent way of coming and visiting downtown.”

From November 29 through the holiday shopping season, metered parking is free along with the municipal parking lots.

The town has extended this courtesy for many years.