MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a fatal fire in Montague that claimed the life of a 66-year-old woman, the Montague Fire Department, Turners Falls Fire Department, and the American Red Cross are teaming up to make sure every house in the community has a working fire alarm.

The program is free and is open to everyone. There are no age or income restrictions. Applicants should submit their registration for the program by January 6, 2023.

Applicants should live in the town of Montague, live in a home built before 1975, and are using smoke alarms that are over 10 years old. To register, call: 413-863-9023 extension 173 and leave a message with name, address, and phone number or email SmokeAlarms@TurnersFallsFire.org with the same information.

Qualified applicants can get three free smoke alarms and one free carbon monoxide alarm. Installation of the alarms is included.