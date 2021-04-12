Free taxi service for late shift jobs in Franklin County

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new taxi service in Franklin County is offering free rides to those that may need transportation for 2nd and 3rd shift jobs.

A $150,000 grant from the Metro Area Planning Council (MAPC) was awarded to the Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA) to partner with a team of non-profit service providers and local businesses to launch a taxi service designed to help Franklin County residents secure and keep late shift jobs.

An Uber-like service will focus on providing transportation to and from work for late shift jobs that include co-sponsors from Baystate Franklin Medical, BETE Fog Nozzle, Buckley Health Care Center, Charlene Manor, Charter NEX Films, Farren Care Center, Hillside Plastics, Mayhew Steel Products, Pelican Products, SWM International, and Yankee Candle Villages.

The program is designed to be funded through December 31, 2021 for employees that may have car trouble, lack of funds to buy a car, or other transportation challenges.

Free Franklin County Taxi Service: (413) 774-2262 or email michael@frta.org.

The contract will consist of freeride service for the first month of employment. If an extension is needed, the rider will pay half the fare rate. If the service is needed for a third month or longer, the rider will have to pay the full fare rate. Rides can include drop offs of children to childcare facilities.

Andrew Baker, Special Projects Coordinator at the FHWB said “our area employment counselors and service agencies meet many job seekers who lack transportation to get to work. Until people know they have a reliable way to get to and from a 2nd or 3rd shift job that starts or ends at 11:00 p.m. or midnight, they tend not to apply. This potential workforce will become visible and available to employers now that we can offer a reliable transportation option.”

The program was created to solve the transportation problem in Franklin County for late night workers when there is no fixed bus service. It will also enhance employment and find a solution for both residents and businesses.