GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Everyone is invited to bring any unwanted paperwork to an on-site shredding event at Freedom Credit Union.

In cooperation with PROSHRED® Springfield, Freedom is offering Community Shred Day on Saturday to western Massachusetts residents. Bring any old bills, bank statements, tax returns, and other sensitive documents for a free, quick, and secure on-site shredding event.

Members of Freedom Credit Union and non=members may bring up to five file-boxed or paper bags to the event full of papers. There will be no charge for the Shred Day event.

The event will be held on Saturday at the Greenfield Freedom Credit Union on Main Street in Greenfield from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.