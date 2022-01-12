Funding secured to install barriers on French King Bridge in Gill

GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – Years of advocacy are leading to results and now we’ve learned change is coming to the French King Bridge in Gill. Senator Comerford said they have secured the funds to put up barriers on the bridge, answering calls from suicide prevention advocates.

As 22News has reported over the years, the French King Bridge has been a place people have sought out to take their own lives. Officials hope higher barriers will deter people, saving lives and making things safer for first responders who would have to go through the rugged terrain.

Senator Comerford and Senator Whipps have been working to make these barriers a reality for the last few years, hoping this will offer some sort of resolve for the families impacted.

State Senator Jo Comerford told 22News, “I’m sorry that we weren’t able as a state to move sooner. But we are going to be able to do something that we hope very much will protect more individuals and families.”

Funding is being secured through MassDOT and through a transportation bond bill for any additional funding they may need. Comerford said they will start putting barriers up this summer.

If you’re struggling with mental health, don’t be afraid to reach out to these resources.