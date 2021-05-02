Fundraiser to help offset costs of mudslide at Franklin County Fairgrounds

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A mudslide has put a dent in the excitement leading up to the 172nd Franklin County Fair.

“We now have land washing away on the fairgrounds, we have been working on a way to engineer this plan and get the fairgrounds stabilized,” Michael Nelson, president of the Franklin County Fair told 22News.

Nelson said heavy rainfall in 2017 caused streams to form underground, leading to the collapse of the embankment at the outskirts of the fairgrounds. They’ve been monitoring it for the last several years, but it has gotten worse. It’s enough distance away but they are concerned about the homes below.

The Franklin County Agricultural Society launched a fundraising campaign to raise over $200,000 to help offset the costs of the project.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure the future of the Franklin County Fairgrounds. And make sure our liability ends with the completion of this project,” Steve DeJoy, co-director of sponsorship and fundraising at the society.

Although the situation is getting worse, Dejoy emphasized that it won’t impact anything at the fair, since it’s a far enough distance away.

And as far as the fair goes, it’s back on this year and the state easing back on the COVID restrictions is an encouraging sign, as they continue to get all the attractions set for the four days in September.

Click here if you’d like to donate to the Franklin County Fair mudslide GoFundMe page.