Funds from gift shop sales donated to Baystate Franklin Medical Center

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Baystate Franklin Medical Center received its final installment of funding toward its surgical center after volunteers at the hospital’s gift shop helped make that happen.

Small purchases made at the gift shop contributed to a $26 million surgery center at the hospital.

The hospital’s Auxiliary, which operates the all-volunteer gift shop, made a $200,000 pledge five years ago toward funding a surgical center that was built in 2016.

The volunteers celebrated the final $40,000 installment of that pledge Friday morning which are a result of sales at the gift shop.

The auxiliary is made up of dozens of volunteers who raise funds for things that aren’t covered by the hospitals budget.

“Everybody gives up their own time, they’re talented they’re kind great shoppers and all volunteer and everyone has done their job to make this final installment of the pledge come through.” Diane Grybko, President of Baystate Franklin Auxiliary

“You have the satisfaction of feeling like you’re doing something useful so now what do we do with our time? We do something to help the community and a local hospital.” Barbara Alden, Co-Chair of the gift shop at Baystate Franklin Medical Center

The money raised by the Auxiliary also helps fund scholarships for students pursuing careers in the medical field.