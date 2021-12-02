Future of Farren Care Center in Turners Falls discussed

MONTAGUE, Mass. (WWLP) – Conversations are happening between Montague town leaders and Trinity Health Senior Communities about what’s next for the Farren Care Center. The facility in Turners Falls has been closed since April.

Despite its closure Trinity Health Senior Communities still owns that building, but now there are talks about how this large piece of land can be repurposed. According to the Town Planner for Montague Trinity is offering the property to Montague for demolition with the chance for Montague to repurpose the land.

According to the organization’s own assessment of the property, the cost of revitalizing the hospital greatly outweighs the cost of demolition. However, Trinity is waiting for bids to come back by next week to see if there are other options.

Christine Looby, the National Communications Manager Trinity Health Senior Communities, told 22News, “if those bids bare out what our assessments have suggested then demolition may in fact be the most prudent course of action.”

According to Town Planner Walter Ramsey, the Select Board met this week and is looking for additional information into why the organization wants to demolish the building.

Ramsey added that hospitals are difficult to redevelop, especially given how old this property is and that the town is consulting with Mass Development.