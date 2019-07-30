Garage fire in Turners Falls caused by rags used to stain deck, fire chief says

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple departments were called to assist after rags used during staining a deck combusted inside a garage attached to a home on Millers Falls Road and caused a fire Saturday evening.

Turners Falls Fire Department Chief John Zellmann told 22News crews were called to a home on Millers Falls Road for reports of smoke coming from a garage of a residence around 7:35 p.m. Crews arrived to find a working fire in the rear of the garage extending into the attic.

The fire, which affected traffic in the area for about an hour, was quickly put out with no injuries reported. Eversource was called in to assist with cutting power to the garage.

Several departments including Greenfield Fire, Montague Fire and police, and Bernardston Fire assisted. The Orange fire department covered the Turners Falls fire station until crews returned.

Chief Zellmann told 22News smoke detectors inside the home were working during the incident.