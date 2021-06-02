Garden Cinema had busiest weekend since February 2019

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The virtual end of restrictions means people are starting to resume activities they haven’t done since the pandemic started, like go to the movies.

This past weekend practically redefined the term “perfect storm” for Garden Cinemas.

The rain, the virtual end of COVID restrictions, and a long weekend made it just the right conditions for people to come out in droves.

This was the best weekend they’ve had since February of 2019.

The sales the first two days of this weekend they did better in sales than last week. After overcoming the closings and reopening, co-owner Isaac Mass said he’s glad to see things are finally looking a bit more normal.

“We’ve had faith the entire time because the community loves the garden theater that’s why we invested in buying it to save it,” said Mass. “We knew that either way the community would come back to us once they felt safe.”

They’re going to keep that momentum going, taking part in a nationwide effort to celebrate the return to the movies called Cinema week.

Events will be all week from movie trivia to a red carpet.