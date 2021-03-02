Garden Cinemas in Greenfield to reopen

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An iconic theater in Greenfield is ready to reopen at the end of the month as COVID-19 restrictions ease in Massachusetts.

The Greenfield Garden Cinemas has scheduled its reopening for March 26. They will be allowed to host 50-percent capacity.

After 91 years in business, the theater has struggled during the pandemic. Owner Isaac Mass says they have lost almost half-a-million dollars in revenue.

“It is incredibly hard right now to keep movie theaters alive. If we see anything before May, I will be really surprised. While we have cut all the costs we can, we have had to pour in a ton of our personal savings to save this theater, but we know it can come back.” Garden Cinema owner Isaac Mass

Screenings will feature:

“Nobody” opens March 26

Starring Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

“First Signal” details not finalized

The Garden Cinemas will be presenting the World Theatrical Premiere of sci-fi film First Signal partially filmed pre-pandemic at the airport in nearby Orange, Massachusetts. First Signal just completed a tour on the all virtual 2020 pandemic festival circuit and was an official selection of 27 festivals winning 16 different awards. Director Mark Lund, judge from TV’s Skating with the Celebrities is expected to be on site for the opening along with many of the cast and crew.

“We are counting on patrons to keep us going, more and more people are getting vaccinated and we think they will feel more comfortable coming back at the end of March. We can’t wait to announce the details of our Grand re-opening.” says co-owner Angela Mass