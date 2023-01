(Greenfield Fire Department)

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Several crews were called to Newtown Elementary School after a strange odor was reported in a classroom on Tuesday.

According to the Greenfield Fire Department, firefighters along with Berkshire Gas and AVANGRID discovered there were no gas or other readings found in the school located on Shelburne Road. Greenfield Fire stated that there was no hazard to staff or students at any time.