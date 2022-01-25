GCC merging downtown center with main campus

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Greenfield Community College (GCC) is moving the GCC Downtown Center to the main campus.

The GCC Foundation voted to sell the building at 270 Main Street in an effort to fund investments, scholarships, student life programs, and strategic initiatives. The move will also integrate programs and activities at one location, making them more convenient and accessible for all students’ needs.

“We’ve learned a lot through the COVID-19 Pandemic at Greenfield Community College, and one of the most important lessons has been the importance of cohesion. Everyone is eager to rebuild a sense of community, especially on our beautiful campus,” Richard Hopper, interim President of GCC, said. “The pandemic required us to pivot to more remote offerings, thereby freeing up some classroom and office spaces. We are taking this opportunity to consolidate operations and bring our community closer together,” he added.

“Our decision to sell the Downtown Center comes from the fast-changing higher education landscape, with new demands for workforce development and training,” GCC Foundation Executive Director Alexis Page said.

Beginning in February, the remaining services and staff that are currently located in the Downtown Center will move to the main campus. All programs and services that were offered at the Downtown Center will continue to be available at the main campus.