General Election early voting schedule for Greenfield residents

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting for the November election will begin on October 17th for the city of Greenfield.

Early voting will take place at the City Hall from October 17th to October 30th.

Early voting hours are the following:

Saturday, October 17: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Sunday, October 18: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, October 19: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 20: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 21: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 22: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, October 23: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 24: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday, October 25: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Monday, October 26: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 29: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30: 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

If you plan to vote early, you are asked to enter City Hall through the side door using the accessibility ramp.

The last day to apply for a mail-in ballot for the general election is October 28th at 5 p.m. If you’d like to turn in your mail-in ballot, Greenfield has a drop box located on the right side of City Hall.

Greenfield residents interested in applying for a ballot to be mailed can contact the City Clerk’s office at 43-772-1555 or visit https://greenfield-ma.gov/p/16/City-Clerks-Office.