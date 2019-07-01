General Pierce Bridge closed until Wednesday to install traffic signals

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge, which connects Greenfield to Montague, will be closed Monday and Tuesday.

During this time, crews will narrow the General Pierce Bridge, which carries Montague City Road over the Connecticut River between Greenfield and Montague, to a single lane of traffic.

The new traffic configuration will alternate one-way travel under the control of traffic signals. Until then, all vehicles will detoured.

According to MassDOT, the single lane restriction will ensure continued reliability of the bridge to handle a vehicle weighing as much as 36 tons.

MassDOT is in the design stage of the bridge’s rehabilitation project which is expected to go for construction bids in 2020.