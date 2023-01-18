GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)–The General Pierce Bridge connecting Greenfield to Montague is nearing the end of its rehabilitation project. The bridge has been closed since April of 2021.

Neighbors to the bridge are getting excited with work wrapping on the surface by the end of the week when the bridge should open up one lane of travel through the final stage of the project.

Barriers were being moved on Wednesday as crews prepared to let cars back onto the bridge.

They still need one lane for cranes and trucks as they finish painting, removing the work platform installed underneath the bridge, and installing the pedestrian lighting system.

22News spoke with neighbors living nearby about the now years-long ordeal.

“Normally everybody speeds through here but since the bridge closed the traffic less, it’s much more peaceful. But we will now have access to Turner’s Falls. The bike path is great, it follows the river. It’s wonderful,” remarked one resident.

But it won’t be smooth sailing for neighbors yet. They told 22News the last time it was restricted to one, alternating lane people were bailing from the line of cars waiting to cross so frequently, it started to tear up their driveway apron. Enough so that MassDOT even put a sign in discouraging it.

There isn’t an exact estimate on when the bridge will reopen for that one lane of travel but it will be in the next few days.

According to MassDOT, the full reopening of the bridge will occur once work is complete, and the scaffolding system is removed. The anticipated reopening of the bridge is late March 2023.