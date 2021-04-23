General Pierce Bridge in Greenfield closed for construction project

The $13.7 million rehabilitation project will close the bridge starting Monday April 26 until Fall 2023

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River from Greenfield to Montague, will be temporarily closed for a bridge rehabilitation project starting Monday, April 26.

According to MassDOT, traffic will be detoured via Montague City Road, Avenue A, Route 2, and Routes 5 and 10. Signs will be placed to advise motorists of the closure. The bridge will remain open to pedestrians. This closure will remain in place until the project is completed in Fall 2023.

Drivers who are traveling through the area should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution.

The cost of the project is approximately $13.7 million.