GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge that connects Greenfield to Montague was supposed to open back up in Fall of 2023 but the project could be done a lot sooner.

A spokesperson from MassDOT confirmed with 22News the project is now expected to reopen in March. If you have driven past it lately, you’ve probably noticed some big changes.

Paving just wrapped up earlier this month with the markings done by last Friday. The bridge closed in April of last year for the estimated $13.7 million project.

If you ever needed to cross between Greenfield and Montague, you may remember this was the bridge where you had to wait at that stop light to let one lane of traffic through at a time.

There are still some steps to go before this project is over, like concrete repairs at beam seat locations and replacing rivets. They also plan to paint and install a lighting system for walkers.