GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The General Pierce Bridge connecting Greenfield to Montague is scheduled to fully reopen Monday.

The General Pierce Bridge was built in 1947 and has been deteriorating over time. The bridge was deemed “structurally” unsafe by state officials and was officially closed in April 2021. The bridge rehabilitation project was being conducted by MassDOT for more than $18.3 million.

The temporary barriers and signal system will be removed and the bridge will be fully open to two-way traffic. According to the MassDOT from the Greenfield police, there’s still some work to do on the lighting system.